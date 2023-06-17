Hillsborough deputies: 16-year-old helped catch man who broke into her home

Cody Maund, 28, was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, trespassing and criminal mischief.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is thanking a teen girl for her quick thinking that helped the agency arrest a person who broke into her home on Wednesday, June 14.

Authorities received a call from the 16-year-old "who was scared for her life" after she had crawled out of her bedroom window when she heard her front door getting kicked in, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Her quick awareness led to the sheriff's office sending K-9 and patrol teams to the home where they apprehended the "dangerous criminal" who had broken in.

In a video provided by the agency via social media, a K-9 deputy is seen walking into the home asking for anyone in the home to make themselves.

One 16-year-old's quick thinking helped #teamHCSO catch a felon who had just broken into her home. On June 14, 2023, we received a call from a teenager who crawled out her bedroom window after her front door was kicked in. Our K9 and patrol teams sprung into… pic.twitter.com/Fy28CnhK6E — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) June 16, 2023

After not hearing anything, the deputy let the K-9 dog walk around the house and both then found the man in a restroom of the home.

Authorities then told the man to get on the ground as they began to arrest him.

"I cannot imagine the fear that this young woman experienced when a dangerous criminal kicked in her front door," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "I am encouraged by how quickly our team was able to secure the perimeter and capture the subject, ensuring he would be spending time in jail rather than preying on another innocent victim."