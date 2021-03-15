17-year-old accused of driving into another person after argument

He faces an attempted murder charge.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old drove into another person with a car after an argument in Tampa, deputies say.

Investigators say the teen and the second person were fighting inside a stopped car around 11:10 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 15th Street North and 151st Avenue East.

The second person hopped out and began walking east on 151st Avenue East, authorities said.

At that point, deputies say witnesses told them they heard the teen driver rev the engine and maneuver the car into him. The second person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"This young suspect used his vehicle as a weapon," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "The lives of many changed dramatically, and in just a few seconds, as a result of his unjustifiable actions. The suspect will be held accountable for the damages he caused to the lives of others."

The 17-year-old driver faces charges of attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to law enforcement.