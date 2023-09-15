2 youth leaders charged with sex crimes in separate Hillsborough County cases

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two youth leaders in Hillsborough County were arrested for inappropriate contact or communication with minors in two separate cases, the sheriff's office reports.
Deputies say David Robinson, a 34-year-old youth pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Plant City, sent several text messages with sexual content to at least two juveniles between January and June 2023.
In addition to his role as a youth pastor, Robinson volunteered at various Christian schools in east Hillsborough County. He is facing nine counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor.
“I'm disappointed and disgusted that a youth leader in our community preyed on these young teens, using his position of trust to communicate in ways that are not fitting of any adult, let alone a man of God," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "He disgraced the name of the church where he served and is challenging the faith of its parishioners due to his actions.”
The Pasco County Sheriff's office first arrested Matthew Galhouse, a 40-year-old youth softball coach, on Aug. 25 and charged him with sex crimes on an underage victim.
Pasco County deputies believed Galhouse was committing similar sex crimes at his home in Hillsborough County, so they contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators confirmed the accusations and charged Galhouse with an additional 12 counts of sexual battery.
"This is an adult who took advantage of his victim and used his position of power and influence to get what he wanted," Chronister said. "I am grateful for the bravery of this victim who spoke out, and I plead with anyone else who may have been victimized by this softball coach or the youth pastor to please speak with our detectives. They are compassionate and kind and only want to seek justice, help connect you to any help you may need, and make sure no one else falls victim to these predators."