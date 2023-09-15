2 youth leaders charged with sex crimes in separate Hillsborough County cases

A youth pastor and a softball coach are each accused of having inappropriate contact with minors.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two youth leaders in Hillsborough County were arrested for inappropriate contact or communication with minors in two separate cases, the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies say David Robinson, a 34-year-old youth pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in Plant City, sent several text messages with sexual content to at least two juveniles between January and June 2023.

In addition to his role as a youth pastor, Robinson volunteered at various Christian schools in east Hillsborough County. He is facing nine counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor.

“I'm disappointed and disgusted that a youth leader in our community preyed on these young teens, using his position of trust to communicate in ways that are not fitting of any adult, let alone a man of God," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "He disgraced the name of the church where he served and is challenging the faith of its parishioners due to his actions.”

The Pasco County Sheriff's office first arrested Matthew Galhouse, a 40-year-old youth softball coach, on Aug. 25 and charged him with sex crimes on an underage victim.

Pasco County deputies believed Galhouse was committing similar sex crimes at his home in Hillsborough County, so they contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators confirmed the accusations and charged Galhouse with an additional 12 counts of sexual battery.