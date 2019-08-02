ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The estranged wife of a University of Central Florida faculty member who was found dead at home in one of Orlando's wealthiest neighborhoods last month was arrested in his stabbing death Wednesday, according to authorities.

Danielle Redlick, 45, waited more than 11 hours before calling 911 and told detectives that her husband, Michael Redlick, had stabbed himself during a violent argument, according to the arrest affidavit.

But detectives found a pile of bloody towels, a bloody mop, bloody footprints and the strong smell of bleach in the house, as well as defensive wounds on Michael Redlick, who had made a career in professional sports management. They concluded that his wounds weren't self-inflicted and his death was a homicide from stab wounds to the torso, according to the affidavit.

Danielle Redlick faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. No bond was set for her Wednesday and online records showed no attorney for her.

Michael Redlick was the director of external affairs and partnership relations for the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at the University of Central Florida. He had previously worked for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Cleveland Browns and Memphis Grizzlies.

Danielle Redlick told investigators that her husband had started a fight by spitting a piece of hamburger in her face and then pushed her to the ground. She told investigators that she grabbed a knife in a drawer, but her husband took it from her and made stabbing motions at himself, according to the affidavit.

She hid in a bathroom and when she came out, she saw a bloody trail and followed it to her husband's body in the living room, the affidavit said.

She told investigators that she couldn't find her phone to call for her help and she attempted CPR. She fell asleep and when she woke up the next morning, "she didn't know what to do," and she slit her wrists. She called 911 when she began bleeding, the affidavit said.

Court records show the Redlicks had been going through a divorce before the case was dismissed last November from a lack of action by Danielle Redlick, who initiated the court proceeding.

In a divorce petition, Danielle Redlick said the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and she was asking for alimony because she said she was unable to support herself without assistance. She listed herself as an unemployed photographer and multimedia professional.

She had asked to share custody of their 15-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

Two witnesses told detectives that the couple had a rocky relationship and fought often. One witness said that Michael Redlick had described his wife as "crazy" and had joked, "as long as I hide the steak knives everything will be fine," according to the affidavit.