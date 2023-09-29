Polk County deputies: Hit-and-run crash leaves 9-year-old dead in Fort Meade

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to give details on the hit-and-run crash later this evening.

FORT MEADE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday evening in Fort Meade, a news release explains.

According to the agency, a 9-year-old child was riding their bike on Hutchins Road when they were hit by a car.

The child reportedly died on scene.

"We are trying to gather as much information as we can," the sheriff's office wrote in the release. "We would like the public's help in solving this crime."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to give details on the hit-and-run crash later this evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.