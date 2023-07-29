Man dead after hit-and-run crash in Pinellas Park

Police are now looking for the suspected 26-year-old driver, a news release says.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 37-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in Pinellas Park, according to a news release.

Police said William Rothey was riding a bike around 3 a.m. near 66th Street North and 118 Avenue North when he was struck by a vehicle.

Rothey was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators suspect 26-year-old Anaya Millan was driving the vehicle during the crash. Pinellas County deputies found the vehicle connected to the crash abandoned in a Publix parking lot at 733 Park Blvd, police said.