Hit-and-run driver kills man in St. Pete crosswalk, police say

A search is underway for the unidentified driver and car.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the car that killed a man late Sunday night in a St. Petersburg crosswalk.

Officers say an "unknown black vehicle" struck 58-year-old Hollis Heatherley around 10:30 p.m. on 1st Avenue North near 16th Street North, then drove away westbound on 1st Avenue. First responders say they found Heatherley dead at the scene.

The car, which is believed to be damaged, hasn't been found. No license plate or further description was provided.

Authorities temporarily shut down part of 1st Avenue. It has since been re-opened.