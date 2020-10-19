The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says a Haydenville woman has been charged with murder after admitting to killing her husband.

HAYDENVILLE, Ohio — A Haydenville woman was charged with murder after admitting to killing her husband, according to the Hocking County Sheriff's Office.

Gayle L. Piatt, 64, reportedly walked into the sheriff's office Sunday and told deputies that she had killed her husband at his request.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, Gayle Piatt told detectives her husband, 72-year-old Homer Piatt, was suffering from health issues and that he requested that she kill him due to a "poor quality of life."

Gayle reportedly told detectives she tried to kill herself by taking an overdose of medications but it did not work.

Deputies found Homer dead at the couple's home and evidence which was consistent with the story Gayle told the deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, Gayle used a small caliber firearm to kill her husband on Thursday, Oct 15.