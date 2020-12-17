Deputies: 14-year-old arrested for shooting threat at Pinellas County high school

Detectives say the student does not have access to any firearms and they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the school.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 14-year-old student faces charges of "threat of mass shooting" after deputies said he posted threatening photos on social media.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said school resource deputies were contacted about Instagram postings that "appeared to target Hollins High School," a news release states.

One post depicted an AK-47 assault rifle with a caption related to the school, another post was a picture in front of the school with the caption "wouldn't go to school tomorrow" and a third post showed two AR-15-style rifles, according to detectives.

Investigators said the posts were under an anonymous account on Instagram.

Detectives said they worked with the social media platform to investigate the user of the anonymous account and obtained the phone number used to create the account, which they said is linked to the 14-year-old student.

Law enforcement found the teen at his home in St. Petersburg just hours after he posted the threats to Instagram, deputies said. During an interview, investigators said the teen admitted to posting the images, which he said were downloaded from the internet.

Detectives confirmed the teen does not have access to any firearms. They also say they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the school.

The teen was arrested Wednesday night.

"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office remains committed to keeping our schools, our children, and our community safe," the agency wrote in a news release. "Any person with information on this threat or other threats like it are asked to notify the sheriff's office immediately at (727) 582-6200. Always remember if you see something, say something."

