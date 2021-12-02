x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Woman turns herself in after deadly hit-and-run crash in Holmes Beach

The crash killed a Michigan woman.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Cierra Shannon Mugshot

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — A woman previously identified as a person-of-interest in a deadly Anna Maria Island hit-and-run crash turned herself in on Thursday, an area police official confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay.

Jail records show Cierra E. Shannon, 27, has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of a deadly crash.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the crash killed 83-year-old Madelyn Dakan, who was on vacation from Michigan.

As 10 Tampa Bay previously reported, the crash happened Wednesday evening on Gulf Drive near East Bay Drive in Holmes Beach. 

Anyone with information about the case should call Holmes Beach Police Department Detective Brian Hall at 941-932-6161 or email detective@holmesbeach.org. Anonymous tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or click here to submit information online.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter