Arrest warrants issued for teens accused of attacking Anna Maria Island man

Investigators say he was beaten until he was unconscious.

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Holmes Beach police officers have obtained arrest warrants for teenagers they say beat a man last week at Anna Maria Elementary School.

Investigators say 18-year-old Cameron Evans of Sarasota and 17-year-old John Bartholow of Ellenton are both wanted for aggravated battery. As of late Wednesday morning, police said they were attempting to locate the two.

"Due to the violent acts committed and nature of the charges, we believe Evans and Bartholow are a danger to the community," the Holmes Beach Police Department wrote in an email. "If seen please contact your local police department.

"Do not approach."

A third person, a juvenile who police did not identify, is also being charged.

Family members said 40-year-old Evan Purcell was "nearly beaten to death" in the attack, which happened around 9 p.m. on March 23. Holmes Beach police say Purcell and his 10-year-old niece were walking his dogs on school property when they spotted a group of teens "drinking and possibly vandalizing the school."

Investigators say Purcell yelled at the teens to stop and move along, but the teens "became aggressive" and started coming toward him.

"The victim was in fear for his safety and pulled out a pocketknife to scare off the group," police wrote. "Several of the males in the group attacked the victim knocking him to the ground."

Authorities say Purcell was hit in the head with something wooden, possibly a skateboard.

"He was punched and kicked repeatedly in the face and head while he was on the ground until he was unconscious," police said.

The teens then reportedly drove away in an SUV.

Purcell was rushed to Blake Hospital with serious injuries. Police Chief William Tokajer has described the attack has "brutal," explaining previously that Purcell would require surgeries.

"He was unconscious when the officers arrived and when he was taken off in the ambulance, he was still unconscious. When the officers got to the hospital to talk to him he was then conscious," Tokajer said recently.

Family members are in disbelief.

"I cried immediately in fear...I was so in fear of how someone could do that to somebody," Purcell's 19-year-old niece Peyton recently told 10 Tampa Bay. She said he was still struggling to speak when she visited him at the hospital.

"All he wanted to do was hold my hand. He can talk but it's very little and it's like 'Can I have some water please' or 'water' and other one-word things," Peyton said.

The school is adding three more surveillance cameras and extra lighting around its perimeters and on the premises. School leaders are also planning to add swing arms gates to the entrances to prevent beach parking on the property when it is not allowed.

Bartholow is described as a 5-foot-7 and 120-pound white teen with red hair and blue eyes.

"He is known to carry a weapon," police wrote in an email.

Evans is described as a 6-foot, 140-pound Black teen with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Evans or Bartholow was urged to call the Holmes Beach Police Department at 941-708-5804 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS. Tipsters may also submit information anonymously online by clicking here.