HCSO: 4 arrested in 'ambush-style' home invasion in Sun City Center

The four face multiple charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Four armed men were arrested after they were involved in an apparent ambush-style home invasion Saturday in the Cypress Creek neighborhood of Sun City Center, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Kenyatta Stephens, 19; Javion Stephens, 18; Kaiymon Stephens, 20; and Gregory Milledge, 21; were each arrested and face multiple charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to arrest records.

Back on June 10, Hillsborough aviation units detected a suspicious car in the community with men approaching a home on Miller Creek Road. Two of the men threw a brick at the door and crouched at the corners of the home waiting for someone to exit, the sheriff's office explained. At the same time, one person served as a lookout at a home across the street while one person stayed in the car.

The sheriff's office said no one answered and the four fled in the car, committing several traffic violations while leaving the area.

Sheriff's deputies patrolling the area attempted a traffic stop, however, the car continued driving. While fleeing, the car hit a curb and everyone inside exited the car and ran off.

During the pursuit, they reportedly threw out three firearms and all were recovered. This included a Glock 20 with a round in the chamber and two Glock 22s, one with a fully loaded magazine and one round in the chamber.

Inside the ditched car, deputies found a Milsport .556 Semi-automatic with a brass catcher attached, the sheriff's office reported. They also found a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber drum magazine with 42 rounds and two extra fully loaded magazines in the car.

"The proactive observations made by our patrol and aviation units prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating further," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "The recovery of multiple firearms further emphasizes our prioritization of the safety and well-being of our community."

The four men are facing the following charges:

Kenyatta Stephens is charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, throwing a deadly missile and resisting without violence.

Javion Stephens is charged with throwing a deadly missile, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and resisting without violence.

Kaiymon Stephens is charged with throwing a deadly missile, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and resisting without violence.

And Gregory Milledge is charged with throwing a deadly missile, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of resisting without violence.