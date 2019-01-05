ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A homeowner shot at two armed men accused of home invasion robbery late Tuesday night, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

The two masked men entered the home on 27th Avenue near 28th Street North through the front door, according to police.

Police said Randy Stanley Jr., one of the suspected robbers, was shot several times before officers found him in the middle of the roadway.

Stanley, 26, is listed in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. He is charged with home invasion robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers are still looking for the second suspect.

St. Petersburg police have cleared the scene.

Note: The St. Petersburg Police Department is expected to release more information on Wednesday morning. Refresh the page for the latest information.

