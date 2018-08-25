ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A homeless man is facing multiple charges after driving away from a police car early Friday, St. Petersburg police say.

According to affidavits, Raymond Soto, 22, was driving a Pontiac Vibe around 2:50 a.m. southbound on 34th Street N. There were multiple probable cause affidavits out for his arrest, so a patrol car tried to stop him. However, police say Soto sped away.

Soto's pregnant girlfriend and 2-year-old son were in the car. The girlfriend reportedly shouted at Soto to stop and let them out, but he allegedly refused. He punched her in the face, possibly breaking her nose, police said.

Finally, police used stop sticks on the car, which finally stopped by a home near 1st Avenue N. and 46th Street N. in St. Pete. Soto ran from the car and climbed onto the roof, police said. He then jumped from the roof and tried to run away, but he was caught after a short chase, according to an affidavit.

Police said Soto explained the reason he tried to get away was because he saw a "narc car."

Investigators said Soto is also associated with the Bloods gang.

His pregnant girlfriend was treated at the hospital.

Soto has been charged with aggravated assault on a pregnant female, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, neglect of a child, false imprisonment and resisting an officer without violence.

His bail was set at $37,250.

