Police arrest homeless man after South Tampa woman finds him in her home

The homeowner says her house was listed on the market and the break-in happened 24 hours after a "For Sale" sign went up.

TAMPA, Fla. — A scary situation in South Tampa after police say a homeless man broke into a woman's house in Hyde Park and made himself right at home.

"It does something to you when somebody comes in and takes over your space," the homeowner said in an exclusive interview.

It's hard to put into words, but the security she once felt in the place she's called home for years is now gone. She doesn't want to be named out of concern for her safety.

"The minute I opened the door and saw a lamp on inside the first front room, I knew that something was odd because I don't turn that lamp on or leave it on when I'm coming back and forth in the house," she said.

That was the first sign something was off. She was at the home meeting a potential mover when things took a turn.

"We go through the house. We turn and see the side door had been jarred open, you know, through some kind of force. With a crowbar or something," Ryan Cathey, the on-site consultant, said.

The woman said she found an empty cup of noodles with some trash and snack bags stuff inside. While she walked to the back of the house she said noticed that someone slept in her bed.

"There's ramen noodles sitting on the table there the night table and she was standing by it so I asked her to touch it, see if it's still hot, she did and it was. That's when I thought we had to go," Cathey said.

Both of them were uneasy, but within minutes Tampa Police were there, fingerprinting everything inside.

"I just thought we're in danger right now since this person is pretty close," the woman said.

Police arrested 23-year-old Joshua Powell six days after the incident was reported and charged him with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. The owner says the break in happened just 24 hours after a for sale sign was placed outside.

"It's been on the market, but not hasn't had a sign in the yard. It's like, dang, that didn't feel like such a great idea after all," she said.

It's still unclear how long Powell was in the home and if anyone else was with him, what is clear is his need for a place to stay.

"There's very much this feeling of violation. This person was playing a very dangerous game, so to speak, to come in like that. It just seems like a very easy way for people to get killed and that concerns me a lot," she said.

For now her for sale sign is coming down and the home is off the market.

"I'll probably bring it back and a couple of months, but I just wanted to get a little more comfortable," she said.

Tampa Police are still investigating this case. They do have tips for homeowners with houses on the market: