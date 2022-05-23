Alleged burglar shot by homeowner in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A homeowner shot and killed a man accused of breaking into their house over the weekend, authorities say.
Deputies were sent around 12:40 p.m. Sunday to the home in the area of Farwell Avenue and Bentwood Street in Orlando on a call about a burglary in progress, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release.
A man, said to be aged in his 30s, was found shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.
The homeowner, who has not been identified, is cooperating in the ongoing sheriff's office investigation, the agency said.