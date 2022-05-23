Alleged burglar shot by homeowner in Orlando

The homeowner is cooperating in the sheriff's office investigation, the agency said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A homeowner shot and killed a man accused of breaking into their house over the weekend, authorities say.

Deputies were sent around 12:40 p.m. Sunday to the home in the area of Farwell Avenue and Bentwood Street in Orlando on a call about a burglary in progress, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release.

A man, said to be aged in his 30s, was found shot. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.