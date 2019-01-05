ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning home invasion.

A homeowner shot a suspect at a home near 27th Avenue South and 28th Avenue South, according to the police. The suspect is in stable condition.

St. Petersburg police have cleared the scene.

Note: The St. Petersburg Police Department is expected to release more information on Wednesday morning. Refresh the page for the latest information.

