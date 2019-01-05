ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning home invasion.
A homeowner shot a suspect at a home near 27th Avenue South and 28th Avenue South, according to the police. The suspect is in stable condition.
St. Petersburg police have cleared the scene.
Note: The St. Petersburg Police Department is expected to release more information on Wednesday morning. Refresh the page for the latest information.
What other people are reading right now:
- Jane Castor to be sworn in as Tampa mayor
- Poop transplants are drastically changing the lives of sick patients
- 12 people arrested in Polk County child porn sting
- One of Puerto Rico's most wanted captured in Polk County
- Officer calls 911 after shooting man in his home: 'I thought it was my apartment'
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.