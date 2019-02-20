ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff’s deputies say they have opened a homicide investigation after they found the body of a Tampa man floating in a pond.

Sheriff's deputies found the man Tuesday afternoon in a pond near Eiland Boulevard and State Road 54 in Zephyrhills.

He was identified as Carlos Saint Louis, 38.

An investigation is underway.

