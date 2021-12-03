Homicide investigation launched after man found dead on the sidewalk in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what led up to the death of a 20-year-old man after his body was found Thursday night on a Bradenton sidewalk.
The Bradenton Police Department and Manatee County Homicide Investigations Unit are working the case.
According to a press release, the homicide occurred in the 700 block of 25th Street East around 10:20 p.m.
Anyone with information is asking ed contact Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.
