Homicide investigation launched after man found dead on the sidewalk in Bradenton

x
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BRADENTON, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what led up to the death of a 20-year-old man after his body was found Thursday night on a Bradenton sidewalk. 

The Bradenton Police Department and Manatee County Homicide Investigations Unit are working the case. 

According to a press release, the homicide occurred in the 700 block of 25th Street East around 10:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asking ed contact Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477. 

