Retired St. Louis police captain shot and killed outside pawn shop, ESOP says

"He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to"

ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot and killed outside a north St. Louis pawn shop Tuesday morning was a retired St. Louis city police captain, the Ethical Society of Police said.

The shooting happened at 2:39 a.m. on the 4100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, near Lee's Pawn and Jewelry, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. This is near the border of the Vandeventer and The Ville neighborhoods.

"One of the people murdered last night was a retired St. Louis City Captain," the ESOP tweeted Tuesday morning. "He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer. RIP Captain!"

Police have not officially identified the victim. No other information on the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.