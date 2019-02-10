NEWBERRY, S.C. — A hostage situation is underway at the Vocational Rehabilitation Center in Newberry.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said the situation began around 1 p.m. at the center, which is located beside the hospital in town on Evans Street.

Foster said the building has been evacuated, but the armed suspect and one hostage remain inside. He said shots have been fired, but at this time, there's no indication that anyone had been injured by gunfire.

Because of the situation, Evans Street from Wilson to Pondfield Roads is closed at this time. Residents are asked to please avoid this area until further notice.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.