ATLANTA — A cheap bottle of wine almost cost an Atlanta gas station employee his life.

Just a few hours after he was shot, Kenneth Floyd returned to the Exxon where he worked, to help out with the investigation. He said the reason is simple -- he loves his job.

Limping and in pain, Floyd is hopeful and lucky to be alive.

He was shot Friday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing four bottles of wine. Floyd has worked at an Exxon gas station on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta for the past 8 years.

The U.S. Marine has witnessed his share of crime -- specifically people trying to get something for nothing.

Last month, he said he believes the same guy who shot him pulled a gun on him after he chased some teens who stole a bag of chips.

This time, Floyd said the trigger was pulled and the bullet ripped through his abdomen.

Doctors said Floyd is going to be okay.

"I mean, why would you come into the store and risk shooting somebody and going to prison for life for three bottles of wine? That's stupid," he said.

As far as chasing criminals, Floyd said he's done with that.

