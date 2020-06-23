NYPD officer suspended without pay after 'apparent chokehold' caught on camera

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio says it was the fastest he has seen discipline taken on an officer, and "that's how it needs to be."

NEW YORK — Warning: This video contains graphic content.

A New York City police officer has been suspended without pay after a video showed him putting his arms around a Black man's neck. The police commissioner is calling it an "apparent chokehold."

The department worked quickly to take action against the officer, suspending him just hours after the confrontation on a beach boardwalk in Queens.

According to CBS News, the video was shot by one of the men involved. It showed a group of officers tackling a Black man. One of them put his arms around the man's neck, while he was lying face-down on the boardwalk.

In that video, you can hear someone yelling, "Stop choking him, bro!" A fellow officer tapped him on the back and pulled on his shirt; that's when the officer relaxed his grip according to the CBS News article.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is praising the other officer for intervening.

On Sunday the mayor tweeted in part saying "That is what we need to see from all our officers."

The Black man who was being held stood up under his own power after getting up from the ground. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

The man has been identified as Ricky Bellevue, by his attorney, Lori Zeno. She says that Bellevue was treated in the hospital for a cut on his head, and was released.

Police have released the body camera footage showing that for 11 minutes before the arrest, three men were pacing back and forth. They started shouting at the officer, as well as hurling racial insults at them. The officers suggested to the men to walk away.

At one point, officers rushed the man who was acting the most aggressive towards them. He had been taunting the officers by saying, "You scared?"

The entire struggle lasted around 30 seconds.

Body camera footage shows one officer explaining to a woman what happened. That woman turned out to be a relative of the man who was held on the boardwalk. She says that he was mentally ill.

Bellevue is now facing two misdemeanors. One for resisting arrest and another for obstruction of governmental justice. He also faces a violation of disorderly conduct.

CBS News says the NYPD has long banned chokeholds. The use has been fraught since the 2014 death of Eric Garner, after an officer put him in a chokehold while trying to arrest him.

Right here in Florida, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced a policy change that adds wording to reinforce that the use of chokeholds or the “carotid restraint” is banned. Mayor Castor said that practice was banned decades ago, but this codifies that policy.

Mayor De Blasio also tweeted out that the department's quick discipline with suspending the officer was the fastest that he had ever seen.

