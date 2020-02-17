HOUSTON — UPDATE: Joshua Marin and Nicole Harrison were located at an inn in west Houston. Harrison has been taken into custody and likely faces kidnapping charges, according to Houston police

PREVIOUS INFO: The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for a little boy who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Police say 10-year-old Joshua Marin was last seen around 5:10 p.m. when he was taken without permission by Nicole Harrison, his mother's ex-girlfriend.

The suspect and child were last seen at the Knight’s Inn at 12500 North Freeway in north Houston. That's near Greenspoint Mall.

Joshua is African American and Hispanic. He weighs about 110 to 120 pounds and is approximately 4 feet 10 inches tall. Joshua has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue Texans sweatpants with “Texans” written down the side. He was wearing brightly-colored Nike shoes that are yellow, orange and blue.

Harrison, 30, is about 5'6 and weighs around 125 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

There is no vehicle involved. The suspect is known to use Metro buses for transportation.

Court records show Harrison has a history of drug abuse. She's out on bond for a December 9, 2019 arrest for possession of cocaine.

Anyone with information about the child or vehicle is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

