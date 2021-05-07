A suspect beat the victim with a crowbar and dragged him from office to office.

HOUSTON — The video is tough to watch, but Houston police want you to take a look to find the person who assaulted a man in southeast Houston earlier this week.

The video is from May 4 at around 11 a.m. A 68-year-old man was in his office at his auto business in the 6700 block of Telephone Road when police say someone knocked on the door. The victim unlocked it, thinking it may be a customer, but the suspect – armed with a gun -- barged in.

The victim tried to run away, but the suspect overpowered him and forced him to the ground. The suspect then grabbed a crowbar and starting hitting the victim in the head.

Next, the suspect forced the victim into an office, tied him up and dragged him from office to office.

Police say the suspect was looking for money, but didn’t find any and then took off.

Police say the victim had severe lacerations.

The suspect is described as a 40 to 45-year-old Black man, standing around six feet tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has a dark complexion, and was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and black square-tip boots.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information about this investigation at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.