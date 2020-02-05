HOUSTON — The Houston community is coming together to uplift the families of two police officers who were involved in a fatal helicopter crash Saturday while investigating a possible homicide.

Investigators confirmed the aircraft went down just before 2 a.m. inside the Biscayne Apartments in north Houston.

During a briefing at Memorial Hermann shortly after the incident, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced a tactical flight officer had died and the aircraft's pilot was undergoing surgery.

HPD has been identified the deceased policeman as tactical flight officer Jason Knox.

"I want to ask the city of Houston to continue to lift up both families, but especially lift up the family of the police officer that has died," Turner said. "Lift up his wife, his parents, all their relatives and friends. And then at the same time, lift up the entire HPD family because it is a family— an extended family"

The deceased policeman was a tactical flight officer, a husband and father of two children. Emotional during the announcement, Acevedo said he was a great man.

"Above all else, he was kind, gentle & honorable American," the police chief later tweeted.

A somber procession of HPD vehicles escorted the officer's body from the hospital to the medical examiner's office just before 8 a.m.

The second officer is expected to survive, but Acevedo said prayers are needed as his injuries were critical.

The HPD helicopter, which is named 75 Fox, had flown over the graduation of several HPD cadets the morning before.

“If someone had told me a few hours later we would have an aircraft down and we’d lose a really good man, I would have said ‘no way,'” Acevedo said holding back tears.

Local law enforcement leaders and agencies expressed their deep condolences over social media.

“We’re heartbroken for our brothers and sisters @houstonpolice at the loss of one of their officers in this morning’s helicopter crash. We offer prayers for him, his family, for the pilot who was injured, and for all of our friends and colleagues at HPD. We’re so sorry,” Houston FBI tweeted.

