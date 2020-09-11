Watch live: Police chief, mayor on fatal shooting of HPD sergeant

Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, stumbled into the Taj Inn & Suites to get help but he died in the lobby. Sgt. Rios has 4 children, ages 9, 12, 14 and 17.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was shot and killed during a shootout near a motel in north Houston, according to HPD.

Sgt. Sean Rios, a 47-year-old veteran with HPD, ran into the Taj Inn & Suites for help but he died in the lobby.

Police say Sgt. Rios was inside a black Kia and on his way to work when someone fired several shots into the vehicle. HPD Chief Art Acevedo said Sgt. Rios returned fire but it's not clear if the suspect was hit.

Witnesses told police the gunman was across the street. They originally said the gunman left in a blue Mercedes, which has been found. Acevedo said they now believe someone picked him up in a black pickup.

"We are going to catch you, we are coming after you. Do yourself a favor and turn yourself in," Acevedo said.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, around 5'10 to 6'1 with a thin build. He has tattoos on both arms and was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of I-45 North near Stuebner Airline and West Canino Road.

HPD homicide detectives are on the scene interviewing witnesses and looking for evidence.

It's not clear if the victim was on-duty or off or if he was in uniform.

Police Chief Art Acevedo is expected to hold a news conference soon, which you can watch here, on our YouTube page or on our Facebook and Twitter.

Traffic in the outbound lanes and feeder road is backed up. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This is the second fatal shooting of a Houston police officer in less than three weeks and the fourth this year.

Scroll down for more.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of HPD, was shot and killed in the line of duty when he w as responding to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 20. He was two weeks away from retirement.

Officer Courtney Wheeler was also shot but he survived.

HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce was also shot and killed while investigating a string of arsons in the Greater Heights area.