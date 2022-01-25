x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Texas man accused of stabbing police K-9 on the run again following chase

Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith ran from a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., leading officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck before crashing.

HOUSTON — The man accused of stabbing a police K-9 is on the run again Tuesday less than two days after he bonded out of jail.

Houston police said Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, ran from a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., leading officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck before crashing and running off near Memorial Park.

Police said they found a loaded gun in the truck. He is also possibly tied to another crime.

RELATED: HPD: Suspect arrested, charged for allegedly stabbing police dog during robbery

Smith is accused of stabbing police K-9 Nate during an arrest on Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Bass Street. Smith was accused of carjacking and theft.

RELATED: Three Houston-area law enforcement officers have lost their lives in the past week

Police said Nate was transported to an animal hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injures. Nate has two years of service with HPD’s Tactical Operations Division.

Monday night, police announced that Nate is out of the animal hospital and recovering at home.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

In Other News

1 arrested after undercover Hillsborough deputy robbed at gunpoint during firearm transaction