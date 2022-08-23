Viral video: Houston business owner follows shoplifting suspect onto bus

"It's literally like stealing from my house. How would you feel if someone went into your house and took $600 worth of stuff?" the shop owner asked.

HOUSTON — A small business owner in Houston went to great lengths to stop a shoplifting suspect and captured the entire confrontation on camera.

"I was pissed yeah," Sophia Romo, the owner of Erotic Cabaret, said. "It's literally like stealing from my house. How would you feel if someone went into your house and took $600 worth of stuff?"

That's why on Sunday when her employees said they saw a shoplifter they called the police and the store manager.

"People steal all the time," Sophia said. "Almost every day, which is why we're kind of fed up with it."

When the alleged shoplifter boarded the bus, so did Sophia. That's when she started recording the confrontation on her cell phone.

The video was posted on TikTok and has since amassed nearly a million views.

"You're looking at me like I'm crazy and you stole from me, the irony," Sophia said in the video.

At the end of the TikTok, officers with the Houston Police Department are seen putting the woman in handcuffs. According to court documents, the woman was charged with misdemeanor theft and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.