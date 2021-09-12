FHP: Woman arrested after leading troopers on 100-mph chase on Howard Frankland Bridge

The 26-year-old woman had a suspended driver's license and multiple warrants out of Georgia, FHP reports.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a woman Wednesday evening who led them on a high-speed chase along the Howard Frankland Bridge, according to an incident report from FHP.

At approximately 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, dispatch reported a stolen car traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, the report explains. Three troopers began to search for the silver Nissan Altima that was reportedly taken from a car rental company in Alachua County.

After searching, troopers say they were able to locate the car traveling southbound in the inside center lane on Interstate 275 on approach to the bridge.

A StarChase tag, which is a tracking device, was deployed onto the rear trunk area of the Altima because the driver was actively committing a felony, troopers explained.

Once the trooper turned on his lights to pull the driver over, she began to drive away from the FHP car into the southbound inside shoulder of I-275.

Then the chase was on.

The woman, later identified 26-year-old Wykeria Stevenson, reportedly reached a speed of more than 100 mph while approaching the Howard Frankland Bridge, where she "brake checked" the trooper following behind her, the report explains.

Stevenson left the shoulder and entered heavy traffic still going at fast speed, troopers say.

"[She] showed a clear willful and wanton disregard for persons and property," the incident report explains.

Once the cars got to the bridge, a different FHP trooper reportedly took charge of the chase. A PIT maneuver was done, with no other cars in harm's way, to try to get the Altima to stop, troopers said.

After the car came to a stop, Stevenson was arrested.

FHP says the 26-year-old woman had a suspended driver's license and multiple active non-extraditable warrants in Georgia. The Altima was confirmed to be stolen by Gainsville police and was recovered.