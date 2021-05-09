Houston police said Crystal Reyes was eventually pulled over after nearly crashing into an HPD patrol vehicle.

HOUSTON — A woman is in jail after police said she hit and killed a 60-year-old man fixing his bike on the side of the road Saturday morning in the Southbelt area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The suspect, who police identified as 37-year-old Crystal Reyes, is also accused of nearly hitting an HPD patrol vehicle with her Ford F-150.

According to HPD, the officer in that vehicle pulled the driver over and took her into custody. Investigators said she showed signs of intoxication.

At the same time, other HPD officers were responding to reports of a body found about 8:10 a.m. in the 12400 block of Galveston Road.

Investigators quickly pieced together that Reyes had passed the victim sometime earlier that morning. Police said investigators also found evidence on her truck from the fatal hit-and-run.

On Sunday, HPD confirmed Reyes was charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.