HOUSTON — A man allegedly ran away from a traffic stop in north Houston early Tuesday, but police say they won't have any trouble tracking him down.

Police pulled the man and a woman over for a traffic violation on Edison at Fulton at about 2:15 a.m.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson, the driver fled on foot, but he left his driver’s license behind.

Police searched the neighborhood, but the suspect was not immediately located. Police believe the man fled because he had DUI warrants.

The woman, who was a passenger, was allowed to drive away in the car.

