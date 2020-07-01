Editor's note: The above video from May 2019 reports on the previous arrest of Houston wobbly wheel scammers, including two who are accused again by police.

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against multiple suspects accused in a "wobbly wheel" scam out of southwest Houston, police announced Tuesday.

Four of the six suspects charged are still on the run at this time, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspects were known to operate in the area of Westheimer from the 610 West Loop to Highway 6, Richmond Avenue inside the 610 Loop and South Main Street near Braeswood Boulevard.

The wobbly wheel scam is all too common in the Houston area.

Scammers typically follow a victim and honk or yell to get their attention. The scammers then tell the victim the front wheel of their car is loose and they should pull over.

If the victim pulls over, the suspects then convince the driver their wheel could be fixed with a vehicle part they "just so happen" to have with them. The scammers then often pretend to fix the vehicle and demand repayment in the form of cash from a bank or gift cards from a store.

Previous reports filed by KHOU 11 show two of the men accused in this latest alert from Houston police were already arrested once before on accusations of the scam back in May 2019.

All suspects (with the exception of Paul Yonko and Suellen Stanley) are currently wanted and believed to have fled to the Michigan area.

The suspects in this latest case are believed to drive vehicles resembling a white Subaru, a silver Ford, and a tan Toyota Camry, according to HPD investigators.

"The suspects seem friendly and helpful, however, if a victim tells them that he or she has no money or the price is too high, the suspects become forceful and even threatening," HPD stated in a press release.

More info on the suspects provided by HPD:

Paul Yonko (36) is charged with engaging in organized crime in the 263rd State District Court. He is currently in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on a previous robbery case investigated by the HPD Major Offender's Division.

Sam Yonko (31), also know as "Angel," is charged with felony theft in the 209th State District Court and engaging in organized crime and robbery in the 263rd State District Court.

Nick Stanley (29), also known as "Michael," is charged with theft in Harris County Criminal Court #11 and engaging in organized crime and robbery in the 263rd State District Court. .

Sue-Ellen Stanley (38), and Monica Mito (w/m, 31) are charged with engaging in organized crime in the 263rd State District Court.

Suellen Stanley (57), is also charged with engaging in organized crime in the 263rd State District Court. She has been arrested in Michigan and is awaiting extradition to Houston.

Following an extensive investigation with the assistance of the Harris County District Attorney's Office, all suspects were charged with engaging in organized crime. They are linked to more than 24 cases and have swindled more than $8,000 from victims.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

