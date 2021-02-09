Young mom shot and killed her estranged boyfriend after he busted into her apartment, police say

"She had kids in the very back of the apartment, she obviously was scared," an officer said after questioning the 22-year-old woman.

HOUSTON — A 22-year-old woman who kicked her boyfriend out of her apartment Wednesday told Houston police she was forced to shoot him when he returned and kicked her door in.

Police say the victim was on the phone with 911 just before 1 a.m. when the suspect forced his way inside the apartment after trying to pry open the door.

When officers arrived, they found the wounded suspect inside the apartment in the 4100 block of W. Bellfort near Stella Link.

"She had kids in the very back of the apartment, she obviously was scared," an HPD officer said at the scene. "When he finally did bust in the door, she shot him multiple times with a pistol."

Police said 35-year-old Arthur Carr was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital.

The woman was shaken but she and her children weren't hurt.