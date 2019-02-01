HUDSON, Fla. -- A woman was found passed out at the wheel in the middle of the road with her blinker on and her child in the back seat, according to Pasco deputies.

A deputy says he saw a white Land Rover SUV stopped in the middle of the road near the intersection of County Line Road and Grand Club Drive with its blinker activated for a long period of time Saturday. The woman's 7-year-old child was allegedly in the back seat alone.

The deputy was able to wake up the driver, later identified as Liba Hucko, 45, and said she showed multiples signs of impairment, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hucko was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Another deputy says first responders saw multiple symptoms of impairment, including bloodshot, glassy, and watery eyes along with thickly slurred speech.

The deputy also smelled a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from her mouth, which became stronger as she spoke, deputies say. Hucko allegedly was acting belligerently towards deputies and hospital staff.

Hucko faces charges of driving under the influence, pending medical blood records, and child neglect.

