Human remains found in missing Port Charlotte woman's car

She has been missing for about a week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Human remains were found Wednesday morning in the car of a Port Charlotte woman who has been missing for about a week.

Police said the car, belonging to 45-year-old Wendy Hanleck, was found parked in the woods Wednesday morning off Serris Drive in rural North Port.

Search crews from North Port, Charlotte County and other local agencies have been looking for Hanleck for several days. She was considered endangered.

Hanleck's 2015 silver Chevy Spark was last seen on Monday, June 20, heading down Hillsborough Boulevard toward I-75, according to investigators.

The North Port Police Department is leading the investigation.