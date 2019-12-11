Seven days after 5-year-old Taylor Williams was reported missing, a multi-agency investigative team confirmed on Tuesday that human remains were found in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis, Alabama, according to Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers.

Officials say they have not confirmed the identity of the body.

Taylor Williams was reported missing by her mother, Brianna Williams, last Wednesday around 7:20 a.m. Upon investigating, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued an Amber Alert for her. Since then, the search for the girl expanded to Demopolis, Alabama – about two hours outside of Montgomery -- where Brianna Williams is from and where much of her family still lives.

"It appears she has been found in a location south of Demopolis," Demopolis Mayor John Laney said in a telephone interview with First Coast News. "But I also know that by finding her that it will at least bring closure and they won’t have questions in their mind."

The mayor went on to say they are waiting on forensic tests to confirm the body's identity.

First Coast News is awaiting a news conference with law enforcement in Alabama. Watch live here.

On Monday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams named Brianna Williams, a Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy, a person of interest. Williams said she stopped cooperating with police last Wednesday.

RELATED: Homecoming queen, scholar | Past news reports about Brianna Williams showed a bright future

RELATED: Mother of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams now person of interest in child's disappearance, JSO also searching Alabama, Georgia

The search involves multiple agencies, including the FBI, FDLE, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), as well as the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office, the Demopolis Police Department and Demopolis Fire Department and Linden Police Department.

JSO sent several officers to the search area. JFRD is also assisting the search.

"Also my hats off to the different law enforcement agencies from Florida to Alabama that were involved and the diligence in which they worked to try to bring this to closure," Laney said.

First Coast News is waiting to hear from police agencies in the area regarding an official update in the case.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Alabama police department to hold news conference about Taylor Williams

RELATED: 7 things to know about the disappearance of 5-year-old Taylor Williams

RELATED: Aunt of missing 5-year-old says she doesn't think mom harmed her but has a theory