I-75 traffic stop leads to man arrested on 6 counts of human smuggling

Troopers say they pulled the SUV over because it had an illegal window tint and couldn't stay in its lane.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A man faces multiple counts of human smuggling for transporting several people who were in the U.S. illegally, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers stopped an SUV around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 75 in Sumter County after spotting the car with an illegal window tint and swerving out of its lane, according to a news release.

The driver, 33-year-old Simon Robles, told troopers he was driving on behalf of the owner, who was sitting in the passenger seat, FHP said. Five other men were inside, and all reportedly had come across the border illegally in Arizona and had paid for transport to Florida.

U.S. Border Patrol placed the passenger and five other men into custody, while troopers arrested Robles on the human smuggling charges.