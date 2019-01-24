ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A months-long investigation by several law enforcement agencies detailed how a teen boy had allegedly been the victim of human trafficking and sexual abuse, according to a 32-page court document released earlier this month.

Last week, investigators arrested six men and one woman accused of human trafficking and interference with custody out of St. Petersburg. Authorities arrested Mark Earl Dennis, 52; Andrew Barry Dennis, 45; Michael Ray Blasdel, 36; J.R. Gauthier, 29; Eleanor McGlamory, 56; Curtis Lee Gruwell, 34 and Michael Wayne Schwartz ,51.

Both Dennises, Blasdel and Gauthier also face sexual battery charges.

The seven are accused of “knowingly or recklessly” working “together to entice and remove a minor child from the lawful custody of his mother,” the court document states.

It also says the group detained and concealed the boy’s identity to exploit him.

The document says the boy’s mother reported him missing for about 11 months from Marion County.

A Florida Department of Children and Families supervisor provided the victim’s real name and date of birth on May 10, 2018, in court, the document says.

It came after Mark Dennis told the judge he received custody of the boy from the state of Ohio. Mark Dennis claimed he received a phone call that the boy’s mother had been arrested. However, Mark Dennis could not provide documentation or proof of paternity.

Mark Dennis claimed a woman dropped off the boy at his home, according to the court document. The document states Mark Dennis and his husband Andrew Dennis gave the victim a new name, date of birth and back story.

Mark and Andrew Dennis picked up the boy and told him to “dismantle his computer and/or cell phone to prevent his family and/or law enforcement from tracking his location,” according to the document. They also allegedly told the boy he would not be able to have any identification documenting his true identity.

Mark Dennis, Andrew Dennis, Blasdel and Gauthier are accused of sexually abusing the boy over the course the next year.

Police say they found the Marion County boy and another teenage boy from Louisiana in a filthy trailer in St. Petersburg.

Police say the suspects used an app that's popular with online gamers called Discord to connect with the Louisiana victim.

Gruwell and McGlamory drove to Louisiana to pick him up, according to the Discord accounts for Mark Dennis, Andrew Dennis, Blasdell and Gruwell detailed in the court documents.

Mark and Andrew Dennis allegedly told the boy he’d have to get out of a car and walk across state lines.

“Pick up is do able, the state line you have to get a out of the car and walk across,” one of them messaged the boy. “We would get a felony charge otherwise.”

The Marion County boy said he had come out as gay to his mother in May 2018, according to the court document.

“His mother did not take this well,” the document states.

The boy began confiding in McGlamory in February 2017, according to the documents.

McGlamory took the boy to a gay wedding to show him “a more positive gay experience” on April 22, 2017, at the Flamingo Resort in St. Petersburg. The wedding was between Mark Dennis and Andrew Clements, who took his husband’s last name.

From April 23, 2017, to May 31, 2017, the boy, McGlamory and the Dennises devised a plan to have the teen move in with the newlyweds. They came up with a backstory that the boy had recently moved to St. Petersburg from Ohio, the document states. His new birthdate would be April 22, 2002, which was the same day calendar date the Dennises got married.

The boy lived with the Dennises, Gruwell and Schwartz in what they called the “family circle.” Mark Dennis was the leader of the venture, identifying himself as the “grand master” and the others as “ pups.”

On May 30, 2018, the boy voiced his displeasure “of being used by the adults as a ‘sex toy.’”

The court documents asked for the bond to be set at $500,000 for each of the seven people for conspiracy to commit human trafficking with an additional $100,000 for each additional count.

