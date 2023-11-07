Woman killed in North Texas road rage incident, police say

Police said the woman's husband told officers they were driving their mini-van when another vehicle fired several shots at them. His wife was struck and later died.

HURST, Texas — A 37-year-old woman has died after being shot during a road rage incident in Hurst on July 10, according to police.

The Hurst Police Department said officers were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Hurst Boulevard on a report that a female had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman – identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Paola Nunez Linares – with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman's husband, who Hurst police confirmed as Zane Jones, told officers they were driving their maroon 2017 KIA mini-van northbound on Loop 820 when they were involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. Jones said someone in the other vehicle fired several shots at them, striking his wife.

The woman was taken to JPS Hospital, where she later died.

In a public Facebook post, Jones spoke about what he described as "the worst night of his life."

"I can't put into words, everything that my wife meant to me. She was my rock when times were hard. She was my teammate at work and at home. She was my partner in crime through the good and the bad.

She was equally as wonderful as a step-mom. She actively took part in the lives of my children. She loved them as their own. She wanted them to be the best people on the planet, and she tried to always show that to them.

She was an innocent victim. She was a passenger in the car when I flipped off a driver who put us in danger. She always hated when I did that, and I did it anyways. Then the driver shot into our car and struck my beautiful wife, who had nothing to do with anything.

She was the most special person I've ever known, and I can't understand why it happened.

She was my other half and I'll love her until the day I die.

If anyone has ANY information, I'm begging you to come forward. It's the worst night of my life and it was the last night of hers.

This person took my wife from me. They took a friend from her friends. They took a daughter from her mother and they took a step-mom from my children. I need them in custody."

Hurst police said the suspect vehicle was described as a small, dark-color older model car.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective C. Jackson 817-788-7179.