Daniela Tovar was shot in the head in what police say, was a road rage incident in June. Her husband hopes someone will come forward with information.

DALLAS — Daniela Tovar and her husband were on their way home from a party.

"I saw a car coming really fast and I heard a noise. I thought the car hit us, but it was the sound of the bullet.”

Tovar's husband asked we not identify him since the shooter is still out there. But he wanted to tell WFAA hat happened.

He said he turned and saw his wife had been shot in the head.

”I grabbed her by the head and told her to stay strong. I held her by the belly, holding the baby, and I screamed for help.”

Tovar was rushed to the hospital, where she was placed on life support. Doctors told the family she wouldn’t survive.

“Two days after she got there, they told me to disconnect her but I wouldn’t. Now, she is still with us breathing on her own. God gave us a miracle," her husband said.

Their baby boy was delivered and is thriving.

The family shared a touching photo of Tovar holding her baby.

Her family said she cannot speak yet and a full recovery isn’t promised.

”I never thought this would happen to us. We had plans to build a great future together. Now, I’m devastated," Tovar's husband said.

The shooter hasn’t been caught. The Dallas Police Department released a video of what they believe is a dark-colored car, possibly a Dodge Charger, involved in the shooting.

Dallas police said it was a case of road rage.

”I want to know who this person is. They are still free on the street, and I don’t want them to hurt anyone else," Tovar's husband said.

He said he doesn’t know who did this or why they shot into his vehicle, but it changed their lives and those around them. Now, they pray for recovery and an arrest.