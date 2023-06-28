Plant City police release sketch of suspect connected to deadly I-4 shooting

There's a reward being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the shooter.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department released a composite sketch of a shooter as the agency continues to search for an answer connected to the death of a 29-year-old woman.

Elizabeth Arrieta died in April after being shot in the passenger seat of a car while driving along Interstate 4 in Plant City.

Officers said the driver of the car Arrieta was in told them that a man driving a silver or gray Toyota Prius shot at his car on I-4 before Exit 23.

Shortly before the shooting, the man reportedly said the Prius' driver was "driving recklessly in traffic and exhibited road rage" toward the two people for an "unknown reason" and then shot at the other car.

After the shooting, the Prius' driver continued eastbound on I-4.

The criminal investigations unit continued to work to develop leads in the case. And now months later, police were able to develop a composite drawing of the possible shooter.

The incident started when police received a 911 call just before 9:15 p.m. on April 18 from a man who said he and his passenger had been shot while driving on I-4. He said he had stopped the car at Plant City Fire Rescue Station No. 3 located on N. Park Road.

Once the pair arrived, first responders at the fire station "immediately" rendered first aid assistance to both people. Arrieta had been fatally shot in the "upper body" and died at the scene.

The man was also shot and was rushed to a local hospital.