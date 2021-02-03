Serial killer known as 'I-5 Strangler' killed in prison

A homicide investigation is underway.

A California serial killer dubbed the “I-5 Strangler” was killed in the prison where he was serving multiple life sentences, according to the Associated Press.

Investigators say 81-year-old Roger Reece Kibbe was found unresponsive in his cell around 12:40 a.m. Sunday at the Mule Creek State Prison near Sacramento. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later, and his death is being considered a homicide.

According to a prison press release, a corrections officer was conducting population counts when he noticed 40-year-old inmate Jason Budrow standing in his cell with Kibbe, his cellmate, lying on the floor.

Budrow has been placed in a separate unit while the homicide investigation is underway. According to the press release, Budrow was brought to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2011 from Riverside County to serve a life without parole sentence for first-degree murder as a second-striker.

Kibbe was convicted of multiple crimes and had admitted to six murders in the Sacramento area spanning from 1977 to 1986. He began his killing spree roughly in the mid-1980s. He would stalk victims on the freeways near Sacramento at night, looking for young women with car trouble. After offering to help, Kibbe would then abduct the women, drive them to remote locations, and rape and strangle them with their own clothing.

Kibbe was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for two counts of first-degree murder at the state prison. He was also serving a life-with-parole sentence concurrently for the 1987 murder of 17-year-old Darcie Frackenpohl of West Sacramento, for which Kibbe was convicted in 1991 before the other crimes had come to light.

Kibbe's other known victims are:

Lou Ellen Burleigh, 21, or Walnut Creek; killed Sept. 11, 1977

Lora Heedrick, 20, of Modesto; killed April 21, 1986

Barbara Ann Scott, 29; killed July 3, 1986

Stephanie Brown, 19, of Sacramento; killed July 15, 1986

Charmaine Sabrah, 26, of Sacramento; killed Aug. 17, 1986

Katherine Kelly Quinones, 25, of Sacramento; killed Nov. 5, 1986

Editor's Note: Samantha Solomon at our sister-station ABC10 in Sacramento contributed to this report.