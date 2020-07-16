'I didn't get a stimulus' | Suspect blames COVID-19 for bank robbery

The suspected bank robber is still on the run and Houston police need your help identifying him.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a suspect who robbed a bank in southwest Houston on July 8.

The bank robbery happened at the Woodforest National Bank located at 9700 Hillcroft Avenue.

Police said the suspect walked inside the bank right after it opened with his face covered with a black bandana.

He approached the open teller station and said he needed to make a withdrawal.

At the same time, he handed the teller a folded up piece of paper that read, "I didn't get a stimulus or that 10k loan. I lost my business to Covid so please make this easy and comply. I don't wanna hurt nobody but will if I have to. Any suspicious moves and I will start shooting so please go get my money. Don't make anything noticeable."

The teller told investigators that the suspect also made a verbal demand for cash.

The teller, who did not see a weapon but felt in fear for her life, gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then took the cash and ran.

The suspect is about 30 to 39 years old and approximately 6 feet tall, police said. He wore a black bandana over his face and had a black hoodie pulled over his head, surveillance videos showed.

He also had on a black True Religion brand "letterman" jacket with a red "02" and "TR" on the front and red and white "TR" with TRUE RLGN written inside the letters.

If you have any information that can help police identify and locate this bank robber, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.