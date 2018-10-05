PHOENIX - The woman arrested and accused of stalking a Paradise Valley man spoke from the Estrella Jail in Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

"If [he] wants me to go to jail, I should be in jail. I appreciate it," Jacqueline Ades said. "He's the light, I'm the love. He knows what to do and I follow the rules."

Police said Wednesday that Ades, 31, texted the victim 65,000 times, oftentimes threatening him, including messages that she wanted to wear his body parts and bathe in his blood, police documents show.

Regarding the threats Ades said, "When you're finding love, not everything is perfect. This is a journey."

Ades said she was living in Miami. She met the victim on Luxy, a dating app. They started messaging and, according to Ades, the victim asked if she had ever been to Arizona. She already had plans to go to Sedona on a spiritual journey, she said.

According to Ades, their first date was Jan. 19, 2017. She said she stayed at the victim's house for three days. From there, she ended up in California, but would eventually return to Arizona.

"I was traveling around, I was in California and I wanted to stay in California," Ades said. "This was when we were still kind of talking. I told him, 'if you ever block me on this app I would come and move here.' So he blocked me so I came here."

Ades was arrested after she was found in the victim's home, in his bath, late last month. The victim had seen Ades in his house via security camera while he was out of the country. She failed to appear for her court date on that arrest and continued sending threatening text messages, police documents show.

She was again arrested Tuesday and booked into 4th Avenue Jail on threatening, stalking, harassment and failure to appear charges.

Despite saying the victim was the meanest person she'd ever met, Ades said they were soulmates and she's not angry with him for calling the police on her.

"I love him so much. I just want to love him so much, that's it," she said. "And if he doesn't like it, then I'll go home and love my ex-boyfriend. What am I supposed to do?"

