Deputies search for person who shot, killed man through car on I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are asking for help finding the person they say shot and killed a man while riding in a car on Interstate 4.

The shooting happened between 6:45 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

John-John Villafane, 53, was riding in the passenger seat of a blue sedan on I-4 Eastbound between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528 when someone from another car shot at him following an altercation, the driver reportedly told detectives.

The driver took Villafane to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office says the identity of the shooter is unknown and detectives are looking for any information that could lead them to the person.

Anyone who may have seen the shooting on I-4 or knows any information about this case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any pertinent information.