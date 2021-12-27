I-70 truck driver's 110-year sentence is focus of court hearing Monday

The court will hold a hearing at 11 a.m. to rule on the district attorney's request to reconsider Aguilera-Mederos' 110-year sentence.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Jefferson County judge will hold a hearing Monday morning to rule on the district attorney's request to reconsider the 110-year sentence for a truck driver who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 70.

District Attorney Alexis King said last week that she will ask the court to consider a resentencing of 20 to 30 years for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. The long sentence given to Aguilera-Mederos earlier this month has sparked protests and an online petition was signed almost 5 million times for commutation or clemency.

The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Jefferson County District Court.

A jury in October found Aguilera-Mederos guilty on 27 counts in connection with the crash that killed four people and injured more in April 2019. The jury had to decide whether the crash resulted from a series of bad choices by the driver or a mechanical failure he had no control over.

The case has brought attention to Colorado's mandatory sentencing laws, which experts say played a role in the length of the sentence.

"My office will be asking the court to consider a sentencing range of 20-30 years when the Court is prepared to address resentencing," King said in a statement Thursday. "As the jury found, Mr. Aguilera-Mederos knowingly made multiple active choices that resulted in the death of four people, serious injuries to others, and mass destruction. This sentencing range reflects an appropriate outcome for that conduct, which was not an accident."

Leonard Martinez, attorney for Aguilera-Mederos, said that a sentence of 20 to 30 years "is still not consistent with the precedent of prior similar cases." He said Aguilera-Mederos' defense team will "keep all options open in achieving justice for Rogel," including the possibility of clemency.

Gov. Jared Polis said his office has received an application for clemency from Aguilera-Mederos' attorney and that his legal team was reviewing the application.

District Court Judge Bruce Jones sentenced Aguilera-Mederos to the required 10-year minimum for each of the six counts of first-degree assault with extreme indifference, to be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to the required minimum of five years for each of the 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference, also to be served consecutively.

The judge said the law required him to order those sentences to be served consecutively.

