Ice cream man murder trial: Public defender files motion to withdraw

TAMPA, Fla. — In a hearing that took less than 10 minutes and was conducted through Zoom, Michael Keetley’s defense attorney, Lyann Goudie, filed a motion to withdraw from the case.
Judge Christopher Sabella set a new hearing for Aug. 7, to rule on the defense’s motion.
The former ice cream truck driver's murder trial ended in a mistrial on Feb. 21, 2020, after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.
Prosecutors were given 90 days to bring Keetley back on trial. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused the re-trial to be put on hold.
Keetley was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sergio Gultron and Juan Gultron – and the attempted murders of Daniel Beltran, Gonzalo Guevara, Ramon Galan Jr., and Richard Cantu.
