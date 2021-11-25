Police search for man caught on camera breaking into Tampa ice cream shop

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a man who they say broke into an ice cream shop Sunday.
Video surveillance shows the man dressed in a hoodie with the words "Just Do It" on the hood searching around Bo's Ice Cream. He also has a cross tattoo on the side of his hand.
Police say the man broke the drive-thru glass to enter the shop before stealing cash and an Apple iPhone.
Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.