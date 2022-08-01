34 roosters discovered, 28 found dead in illegal cockfighting operation bust

Seven men and a teenager were arrested while Marion County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant.

OCALA, Fla — The Marion County Sheriff's Office cracked down on an illegal cockfighting operation over the weekend in Ocala.

On Saturday, July 30, authorities found probable cause to obtain a search warrant for illegal cockfighting at a property on NW 44th Avenue, just south of NW 73rd Place, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

During the search warrant, deputies found 34 roosters, 28 dead roosters in piles scattered across the property, three severely injured and three more alive and unharmed in a car nearby, according to deputies. Seven men and a teen were arrested after they tried to flee the area but were captured.

The property owner, Cameron Taylor (54), Travis Lowe (33), Alan Edwards (54), Tyrese Taylor (21), Brandon Taylor (30), Shaun Stuart (38), Dale Gorney (37) and a 15-year-old were each charged with attending the fighting or baiting of animals, in addition to some facing more charges.

Law enforcement discovered a makeshift fighting ring with fresh blood and loose rooster feathers inside of the ring on the property, documents show. They also found cages, medical equipment for injured roosters, injectable muscle power for roosters, derby pills, metal spurs, scales and various items associated with cockfighting, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies performed a search on Cameron Taylor's car and found $1,500 in cash, two firearms and live ammunition. The sheriff's office said he was previously convicted of animal cruelty after he was charged with shooting his neighbor's dog in 2011.

Cameron Taylor's complete list of charges includes attending the fighting or baiting of animals; owning, possessing or selling equipment used in animal fighting; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Lowe, Gorney, and Edwards each additionally face a charge of owning, possessing or selling equipment used in animal fighting. Brandon Taylor and Tyrese Taylor each face additional charges of resisting arrest without violence.